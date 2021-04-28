NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence.
The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine.
Details of the reasons for the search were not immediately available.
The official who confirmed the execution of the search warrant did not have approval to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. A message left for Giuliani's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.
MORE NEWS: GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.