(AP) A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Miami is hiring Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich as AD.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still finalizing an agreement with the 63-year-old Radakovich. He will replace Blake James, who Miami let go last month, two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost to Florida State.
This week, Miami fired football coach Manny Diaz and replaced him with Miami alum Mario Cristobal. Radakovich is also a Miami alum. He received a master’s degree in business administration from the school in 1982.
