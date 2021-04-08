COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor was former NFL pro Phillip Adams.
The source tells AP that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45 caliber weapon.
The source said he was briefed on the investigation, but not authorized to speak publicly.
The source said Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill.
The victims also included Leslie's wife Barbara, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, and a man working outside, James Lewis.
MORE ON THE STORY: Deputies: Five dead after shooting in York County, suspect in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.