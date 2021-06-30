Trump Legal Troubles

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, attend a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Manhattan prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief have been indicted on charges stemming from a New York investigation into the former president's business dealings. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday. They were expected to be made public Thursday. Trump has said his company did nothing wrong and derided the investigation as politically motivated. The investigation involved benefits the company gave to top executives, including use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

