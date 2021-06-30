Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief have been indicted on charges stemming from a New York investigation into the former president's business dealings. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday. They were expected to be made public Thursday. Trump has said his company did nothing wrong and derided the investigation as politically motivated. The investigation involved benefits the company gave to top executives, including use of apartments, cars and school tuition.
