SAVANNAH, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - A Georgia Southern University football player originally from the Upstate has now gotten a drug charge dropped against him after a drug test administered by police misidentified bird poop on his car's hood as cocaine.
The Associated Press reports Shai Werts, a redshirt junior quarterback from Clinton, was pulled over in Saluda County, South Carolina for speeding on July 31. Deputies who pulled him over reported at the time they saw two white spots on Werts' car they thought were cocaine, but he disputed this by saying the spots were bird poop he previously tried to wash off.
The deputies then used a field test, which came back positive for cocaine. He was then charged for possession of the drug.
However, his lawyer reported to the Savannah Morning News that a more sophisticated lab test confirmed the spots were not cocaine and the drug charge was thus dropped.
Werts still faces the original speeding charge.
