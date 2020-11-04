WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in the U.S. presidential election faced a public health crisis and a wounded economy, but neither candidate emerged as the clear choice to handle both of those issues. That's according to AP Votecast, an expansive nationwide survey. More voters — both in the country overall and in key battlegrounds — said former Vice President Joe Biden would be better able to handle the coronavirus pandemic. But President Donald Trump edged out Biden on the question of who would be better to rebuild the economy. Despite the months of debate, three-quarters of all voters said they knew all along who they supported.
