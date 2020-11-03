The cornavirus pandemic is a top issue in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.
That's according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 127,000 voters and nonvoters conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
Voters were most likely to call the public health crisis the nation's most important issue, with the economy following close behind.
Fewer named issues like health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change.
Roughly 6 in 10 voters said things in the country are going in the wrong direction, while about 4 in 10 said the nation is on the right track.
MORE NEWS: A look at when polls will close across the US tonight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.