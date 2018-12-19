Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, an Asheville apartment complex was evacuated for a fire that started in the apartment building's elevator room.
The Asheville Fire Department says their Battalion 1 company was on scene of a working structure fire at the Kenilworth Inn Apartments located on Caledonia Road. We're told multiple units are on scene.
Members of the AFD say evacuations are taking place.
Right now there is no word on what caused the fire, but firefighters tell us as of now no injures are reported.
We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
