GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An apartment developer said it would pay to move the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum in order to build a new apartment complex in Greenville’s West End near Fluor Field.
Brian Schick with Woodfield Development said the company is working on plans for its third “class A” apartment community in Greenville.
The company is in the process of buying two parcels of land totaling 2.75 acres on Field Street.
One of those parcels is the current home of the museum. Schick said Woodfield will pay to move the museum building to a new site across from the VIP entrance to Fluor Field and provide a new roof and HVAC system for the museum.
A four-story office building sits on the second parcel and will be demolished.
Schick said Woodfield’s plan is to building a five-story, 237-unit luxury apartment community, with lots of amenities, including a pool and rooftop deck.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the museum for comment.
