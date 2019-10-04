SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters saidan apartment building in Spartanburg is likely a total loss after sustaining heavy damage in a fire Friday evening.
The broke out at Parkside Apartments.
PHOTOS: Fire destroys roof of Spartanburg apartment building
Assistant Fire Chief Tracy Williams of the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department said they were called to the apartment complex around 5 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the front side of the building.
Williams said 24 apartments are in the building. 12 units had heavy damage and 12 had smoke damage.
“We’re going to shut the whole building down and keep people out of it until county officials can get inside it and determine if it's safe," Williams said.
In the meantime, Williams said the American Red Cross was working to find the displaced families a place to stay.
One woman reportedly suffered injuries outside the building and was taken to the hospital.
Firefighters said they are still working to put out hot spots but the fire is mostly contained.
No word on what may have sparked the fire or how many people are affected.
