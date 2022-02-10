ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Family Justice Center said an Asheville man was arrested Wednesday in relation to a sexual assault cold case from 2018, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The department said detectives were able to charge Manual Joel Bates, 32, with forcible rape and booked him into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secure bond.
Anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a similar incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
