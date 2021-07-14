ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two people were charged Monday after officers began an investigation into community complaints of drug sales, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The department said officers seized a stolen Springfield XD .45 pistol, suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Xanax and $895 when making the arrest.
Officers charged Andre Marshal Logan, Jr. with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Logan was released after making a $10,000 dollar bond.
The second suspect, Charity Lynn Edwards, was charged with the following:
- Felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
- Possession of a schedule VI controlled substance
- Maintain a dwelling for controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Edwards was released after making a $2,500 bond.
MORE NEWS: Have you seen Jack? Dog missing in Greenville County since 4th of July
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.