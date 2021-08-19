ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation into ongoing gun violence has led to the arrest of four man and more than 300 grams of drugs, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said they seized the following items from the four people arrested:
- Ruger LC9 9mm handgun
- Kahr CW9 9mm handgun
- Glock 43 9mm handgun
- Glock 9mm handgun
- 332.33 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- 5.59 grams of Heroin
- 122.01 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 252.35 grams of Methamphetamine
- $17,450
Police said the following four people are now in custody:
Alejandro Francisco Robles is currently in jail on a $160,000 secured bond, police said. He was served with open warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving and no operating license. He has been charged with:
- Two counts of trafficking in cocaine by possession
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell, distribute cocaine
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell, distribute a schedule II controlled substance
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Resist, delay, obstruct
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Marquese Kreshawn D. Moore, Sr. is currently in jail on a $100,000 secured bond. He was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine by possession and two counts of possession with intent to sell, distribute cocaine.
Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks is currently in jail on a $75,000 secure bond. He was charged with trafficking in fentanyl by possession and possession with intent to sell, distribute a schedule II controlled substance.
Marqua Robert Hines is currently in jail on a $60,000 secure bond. He was charged with:
- Trafficking in cocaine by possession
- possession with intent to sell, distribute cocaine
- Maintain a dwelling for controlled substances
