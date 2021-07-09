ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police said an ongoing investigation into the death of a man and shooting of two others has led to an arrest.
According to Asheville PD, police responded to to a gun fight the morning of May 29 that left two injured and one man dead at a bar in West Asheville.
Police identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Keith Larnel Blair of Asheville. One of the victims that was shot is in critical condition, APD says.
Asheville police said that over 30 shell casings have been found and seven vehicles were discovered with bullet holes as a result of the incident that happened along Haywood Rd.
After an ongoing investigation, on July 8, Jhakar Horace Davis was identified as being at the bar and armed with a handgun on the night of May 29. Davis was charged with the following:
- Carrying a weapon into an establishment where alcoholic beverages are sold and consumed
- Going armed to the terror of the people
- Discharging a firearm in city limits
Police said Davis was released from jail after making a $60,000 secured bond.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to either share information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: Idaho governor rescinds ban on mask mandates issued while he was out of state
(1) comment
13%
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.