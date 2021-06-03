Guns and drugs seized during an arrest in Asheville

Guns and drugs that officers say they seized during an arrest on June 2. (Asheville Police Department, June 3 2021)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they seized five guns and multiple types of illegal drugs during an arrest on Wednesday.

Officers say that the suspect, Gerrell Isiah Martin, was arrested after a recent investigation into gun violence. According to officers, Martin was charged with the following.

Gerrell Isiah Martin

A suspect accused of multiple gun and drug crimes in Asheville (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, June 3 2021) 
  • Level III trafficking in Opium/Heroin by possession
  • Level II trafficking in Opium/Heroin by transport
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (Fentanyl)  
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (Methamphetamine)  
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (Oxycodone)
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule VI
  • Maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
  • Carrying a concealed gun
  • Resist, delay, obstruct
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Simple possession of schedule VI  

Martin was given a $655,000 secured bond and is currently in jail, according to officers.

According to officers, they seized the following while arresting Martin. 

  • Mossberg 500 12ga shotgun
  • Ruger American .45 pistol
  • Remington 12ga shotgun
  • Core15 AR-15
  • Walther PPQ 9mm pistol
  • 43.69 grams of Fentanyl  
  • six dosage units of Oxycodone
  • 5.9 grams of Methamphetamine
  • $3,028  

