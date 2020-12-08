Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are searching for a man they say was involved in a domestic dispute that ended with one person shot.
According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, December 7, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Avalon Drive in south Asheville.
An investigation found a domestic disturbance occurred between a man and woman in which the man fired a handgun inside the home in the direction of the female. Police say the female's brother tried to intervene but was subsequently shot in the hand.
Police say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Brayan Antonio Romero-Perdomo of Arden, fled the scene before officers arrived.
Romero-Perdomo is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female.
The APD is seeking the assistance of the public to locate Romero-Perdomo and safely bring him into custody. Police say he should be considered to be armed and dangerous.
If seen, police urge the public to use extreme caution and contact 911 immediately.
