ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said a suspect who has been charged after a shooting into a room where two children were sleeping is now in custody.
Police say the investigation found Jeffrey Emanuel Philson was standing outside of an apartment on Livingston Street when he shot into a second-story window.
Three shell casings were located. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Police say Philson has been charged with the following:
- Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling
- Attempted assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)
- Damage to property
- Attempted breaking and entering
Detectives asked for the the public's help locating Philson. He's described as 35-years-old, 6'0", and approximately 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm of "Philson" and one on his left forearm of "Hard Body".
Police say Jeffrey Philson was taken into custody on Monday. He was released from jail on a $25,000 secured bond.
