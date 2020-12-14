MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Myrtle Beach Bowl Game on Sunday announced the matchup for its inaugural game.
Appalachian State will face North Texas in what the Myrtle Beach Bowl says is the first NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision game in South Carolina.
The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl game will be played on December 21 at 2:30 p.m. in Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina University.
Click here to read more about the bowl game.
