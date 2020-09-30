BOONE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Appalachian State University's Chancellor announced that a student has died following a battle with COVID-19, per a statement on the university's website.
Chancellor Sheri Everts said Chad Dorrill, an online student who lived off-campus, passed away due to complications from the virus after testing positive earlier in September.
"His family’s wishes are for the university to share a common call to action so our entire campus community recognizes the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines," Everts stated.
Everts continued:
Despite generally being at lower risk for severe illness, college-age adults can become seriously ill from COVID-19. As we approach the halfway mark to the last day of classes for the Fall semester, we are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in students. We have stringent cleaning and safety protocols in place on campus, and our students, faculty and staff are following the 3Ws by wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 feet of distance from one another and washing and sanitizing their hands and work stations. All of us must remain vigilant with our safety behaviors wherever we are in our community. We can flatten the curve, but to do so, we must persevere. From the smallest acts to the most important personal relationships, we must actively work each day to reduce the spread of this highly communicable disease.
Click here to read the full statement from Everts.
