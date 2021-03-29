FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME Emanuel Church as FBI forensic experts work the crime scene, in Charleston, S.C.Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences in prison after he pleaded guilty to state murder charges Monday, March 29, 2021 leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)