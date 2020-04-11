Coronavirus mask generic
Sebastian Condrea via Getty Images

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Emergency Management Division received a donation of 100,000 N95 masks from Apple, according to a tweet from Governor Mcmaster. 

Governor Mcmaster says the masks will be distributed to South Carolina's health care professionals and first respondents. 

