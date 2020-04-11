COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Emergency Management Division received a donation of 100,000 N95 masks from Apple, according to a tweet from Governor Mcmaster.
Today @SCEMD received a generous donation of 100,000 N95 masks from @Apple They will be distributed to South Carolina's health care professionals and first responders. Thank you and welcome to #TeamSC— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 11, 2020
Governor Mcmaster says the masks will be distributed to South Carolina's health care professionals and first respondents.
MORE NEWS - DHEC announces 144 new coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths in SC
