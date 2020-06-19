Apple is closing some of the stores it reopened because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Apple reopened dozens of stores across the United States last month, after shutting them because of the coronavirus. Now, it is closing some of them again.
The company will shutter 11 stores across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona this weekend, it said Friday.
"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," Apple said in a statement. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."
The following stores will be closing:
Florida
- Waterside Shops
- Coconut Point
North Carolina
- Southpark
- Northlake Mall
South Carolina
- Haywood Mall
Arizona
- Chandler Fashion Center
- Scottsdale Fashion Square
- Arrowhead
- SanTan Village
- Scottsdale Quarter
- La Encantada
This is a developing story and will be updated.
