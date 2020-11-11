FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, the Apple logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla. The European Commission said Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 it's appealing a court decision that Apple doesn't have to repay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes to Ireland. The appeal comes after the U.S. tech giant scored a decisive recent legal victory in its longrunning battle with the European Union's executive Commission, which has been trying to rein in multinationals' ability to strike special tax deals with individual EU countries. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)