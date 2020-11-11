Europe Apple

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, the Apple logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla. The European Commission said Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 it's appealing a court decision that Apple doesn't have to repay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes to Ireland. The appeal comes after the U.S. tech giant scored a decisive recent legal victory in its longrunning battle with the European Union's executive Commission, which has been trying to rein in multinationals' ability to strike special tax deals with individual EU countries. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

 Alan Diaz

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together.

Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone's mobile operating system, although it appears some developers aren't immediately keen on making those apps available for Macs.

Apple didn't demonstrate any other interoperability features based on the new chips, although analysts expect more cross-pollination.

The new Mac chips promise faster processing speeds, sleeker designs and longer battery life.

