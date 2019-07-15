GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville resident is proposing that Copper Creek neighborhood add 51 new lots at a zoning meeting Monday.
The applicant reportedly did a traffic study of their own, and is proposing that turn lanes be added to the new entrance of the new development to help traffic coming and going out of the neighborhood.
The applicant says the curvy and winding nature of the roads will help alleviate people cutting through the neighborhood.
Residents have their own concerns that they presented to the zoning board.
Residents of Copper Creek say their Home Owners Association was not informed prior to the rezoning application and they have not had any communication with the developer.
Residents also expressed concern over the increase in traffic that will go by the community pool area, and the safety of the neighborhood children.
They also say certain amenities were promised to the neighborhood when it was being built, like a soccer field, but have not been built and seem to have been forgotten by the developer.
The developers did not comment to media.
