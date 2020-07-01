ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Applications are now being taken to be a member of a task force in Buncombe County that will be assigned to recommend action regarding the removal of repurposing of Asheville's Vance Monument.
On June 9, the Asheville City Council and Buncombe County Board of Commissioners passed a joint resolution to move two Confederate statues from the Buncombe County Courthouse and Pack Square Park.
The Vance Monument Task Force will be made up of 12 members who will be chosen in equal numbers by the two governing boards.
They'll be tasked with gathering public input - especially from those most impacted by the monuments, participating in public dialogue and presenting a final report of recommendation to the governing boards within three months of the completion of all membership appointments.
Both Asheville and Buncombe County leaders are hoping that the Vance Monument will either be replaced, or altered in such a manner as to honor the local history of African-Americans.
WHAT MEMBERS CAN EXPECT:
The task force is anticipated to meet once a week, with research and activity between each meeting. The first meeting will take place within the first two weeks of August, and the group will meet for three months
They'll be asked to actively participate in planning, gathering data and input, evaluating facts and alternatives, and reach consensus on the final content for the report.
Primarily, the task force's main focus will be to develop and present a final plan for the future of the Vance Monument. Though, governing bodies may request additional activities within the scope of the resolution.
The application process will close at 5 p.m. on July 10, 2020.
Those interested in applying online can do so here.
One can use the below application, and email it to lamar.joyner@buncombecounty.org or return by mail to:
Vance Monument Task Force
200 College Street. 3rd Floor
Asheville, NC 28801
