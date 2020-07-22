ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The City of Asheville is now accepting applications to fill a vacant city council seat.
Council member Vijay Kapoor has announced his resignation, and will be leaving the state with his family in August.
Therefore, his seat will need to be filled for the remainder of his term. The advertised seat is for an unexpired term to be filled until December 2022.
The City Council is comprised of the mayor and six council members who are elected at-large. In this case, the new council member will be appointed by the Asheville City Council.
Eligible applicants must be City of Asheville residents and be registered to vote in the City of Asheville.
Applicants must submit an application, resume and complete six essay questions - half page minimum for each response.
Residents interested in applying for the vacant seat can contact the City Clerk or call (828) 259-5601 to receive a form and additional information.
The deadline for applications and supplemental information is at noon on August 20, 2020.
MORE NEWS:
Operation Groundhog Day: 39 arrested, drugs, guns, vehicles seized in Upstate drug trafficking bust
Greenville Co. Council approves resolution proposing creation of Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office Citizen Advisory Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.