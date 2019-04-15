(FOX Carolina) - Today at noon you could fly to Hawaii for only six dollars. If you're saying to yourself, there has to be a catch...well, of course their is.
At noon on April 15, Arbys will be selling on a first come first serve basis, five tickets to Hawaii for only $6. Travel must occur between April 26 and April 28 of 2019. Tickets will go on sale on their website.
The promotion is tied to Arby's King's Hawaiian sandwiches.
For more information on the promotion, and for where to buy tickets, click here.
Good luck!
