US begins distribution of a third Covid-19 vaccine as concerns grow over latest coronavirus trends

The US just added another powerful tool against Covid-19 to its inventory: a third vaccine.

 Johnson & Johnson/AP

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Arcpoint Labs in Greenville is one of the sites across the state that is offering the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the lab-testing company has some appointments open this Friday.

Click here to learn more and register for an appointment.

Arcpoint also offers COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 antibody testing, and an array of other testing services.

Learn more about Arcpoint's offerings here.

RELATED - Why a DHEC doctor says not to wait for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.