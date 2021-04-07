GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Arcpoint Labs in Greenville is one of the sites across the state that is offering the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the lab-testing company has some appointments open this Friday.
Arcpoint also offers COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 antibody testing, and an array of other testing services.
