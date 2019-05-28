ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Greg Newman said Tuesday that a 60-year-old Arden man was sentenced to prison after a jury convicted him of attempted first-degree murder.
The judge sentenced Paul Bryan Killian to 13 years and 6 months in prison.
Newman said Killian will be eligible for release once he serves 10 years and 3 months.
Newman said Killian tried to kill his estranged wife after a meeting at an insurance office in Mills River on December 15, 2017.
The two had a heated verbal exchange in the parking lot after the meeting. Afterward, Killian intentionally rammed his vehicle into the back of his wife’s car, forcing her off the road. He then got out of his truck with a gun and approached her car. The victim was able to drive off, but witnesses said Killiam fired at least six shots at the wife’s car as she sped off.
Killian then began chasing his wife’s car and then rammed her vehicle again, prompting her to call 911.
Deputies in Henderson County met with the victim and deputies in Buncombe County tracked Killian to his home, where an hours-long standoff ensued.
Killian was eventually taken into custody.
“Shooting a gun at a moving car in public could have had catastrophic consequences.” Newman said in a news release. Mr. Killian is fortunate that a bullet did not strike his wife or someone else that just happened to be in that area around 3:00 p.m. Otherwise, he would have been facing a different penalty all together. We are fortunate that as disturbing as this situation was, it did not result in the loss of life.
Killian was taken immediately into custody after the trial and began the appeals process.
