CHICAGO (AP) — Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition or with treason.
Prosecutors could still add those charges, but they may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions. At least some scholars argue that if anyone qualifies for the charges, it's those who sought to force legislators to abandon their certification of the presidential election.
Defense lawyers say the mere suggestion their clients committed treason or sedition exaggerates the events of Jan. 6.
MORE NEWS: Biden administration taps EPA scientist Allison Crimmins to lead key climate report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.