COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Tuesday that more than 600,000 new listings have been reported to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program, including over 3,500 $50 rebate checks that were issued to South Carolinians back in 2019, as part of the Mega Millions lottery windfall.
“The State Treasurer’s Office completed what we call Holder Season, the time of year when companies that are holding unclaimed property for South Carolinians must remit it to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program,” explained Treasurer Loftis in a news release. “Our team has finished reconciling the reports submitted this past fall, and now we begin the process of identifying the rightful owners so we can return these funds to them.”
Loftis said there is $700 million in unclaimed property across South Carolina - in the forms of dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds, and forgotten utility deposits. Loftis said the State Treasurer’s Office acts as custodian of these funds until the rightful owners come forth and make a claim.
“Now is the perfect time to search our website,” Loftis added, in the release. “I encourage individuals, business owners, churches, schools, and other organizations to visit the State Treasurer's Office website at treasurer.sc.gov to see if there is new money waiting for you.”
Since 2011, more than $220 million has been returned to South Carolinians.
MORE NEWS - Almost 10,000 Georgians returned to work, continued to collect unemployment benefits, and failed to report their wages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.