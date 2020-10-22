GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is asking people who plan to attend the funeral for fallen Greenville County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Conley Jumper on Friday to arrive early, and are warning others traveling in the downtown area to expect heavy traffic near the arena.
The funeral will begin at 9 a.m. and doors will open at 8 a.m.
The funeral will be open to the public with limited seating.
"We ask that all guests be mindful of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena COVID-related guidelines, which requires patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing between parties," the arena stated in a news release.
"The funeral service start and end times coincide with regular business hours. The City of Greenville, Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville Police Department are working closely with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena staff to address issues such as traffic flow and parking that may affect local residents and business owners," the arena continued.
Anyone planning to attend the service or anyone traveling in and around downtown Greenville is advised to plan ahead and arrive early.
More details about the funeral plans can be found here.
RELATED -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.