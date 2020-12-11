BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lawmakers in Argentina's lower house on Friday passed a bill that would legalize abortion in most cases, responding to long-sought demands from women's rights activists.
The bill, which needs approval from the country's Senate in a debate expected before the end of the year, allows for abortions to be carried out up to the 14th week of pregnancy.
Backed by President Alberto Fernández, the bill was approved in a 131-117 vote with six abstentions after a debate that extended from Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.