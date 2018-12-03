Arkansas (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning Arkansas State Police announced that one child has died and at least 40 other people, most of them children, are reported to be injured as the result of a bus crash west of Benton near Little Rock.
According to Arizona State Police, the crash was reported around 2:40 a.m. this morning and located off Interstate 30.
Troopers say the injured have been transported to area hospitals in Benton and Little Rock.
Troopers say the charter bus, traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee, left the roadway and overturned. The driver is alive and being questioned by state troopers.
The bus was carrying a youth football team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend.
We'll update with more info when it becomes available.
