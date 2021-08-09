FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers looking for man wanted for questioning in assault of law enforcement incident, according to the Forest City Police Department.
Police said Akeil Franklin is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on this incident or Franklin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Forest City Police Department at 828-286-2911,
