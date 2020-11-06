PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say two armed men were arrested Thursday near the convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election.
Police say the men traveled to the city in a Hummer and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania.
They were arrested after police received a tip about their plans. A silver Hummer with Virginia license plates was parked Friday at the location where police say they found the men.
It was adorned with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.
The men will be charged with firearms offenses. Their names have not been made public. They have yet to be arraigned.
MORE NEWS: Police: Florida man thinks he hears intruder, shoots pregnant wife
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.