A parking violation envelope is affixed to the windshield of a Hummer vehicle parked near the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. Police said Friday they arrested two men Thursday for not having permits to carry firearms near the center. Police said the men acknowledged that the Hummer spotted by officers near the center was was their vehicle. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say two armed men were arrested Thursday near the convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election.

Police say the men traveled to the city in a Hummer and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania.

They were arrested after police received a tip about their plans. A silver Hummer with Virginia license plates was parked Friday at the location where police say they found the men.

It was adorned with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.

The men will be charged with firearms offenses. Their names have not been made public. They have yet to be arraigned.

