SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department arrested a 19-year-old after they say he pointed threatened a group of people with a firearm, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say they were first called to an address along Morningside Drive in response to a disturbance with weapons call around 5:53 p.m. on October 28. The caller told dispatchers two males were threatening to shoot them - one in a white hoodie, another in a purple hoodie.
Officers began speaking with a group of males, one of which was wearing a purple hoodie. Shortly after, police say the person in the purple hoodie ran from the scene.
A chase ensued. The suspect led police to a home on Cecil Court, where a resident alerted them of a person hiding in some brush.
At that point, police say the suspect again tried to elude them. However, he was quickly taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer.
The suspect, identified as Malik Murphy, was found to have a pistol on his person. Police say they also found a Glock 19 with an extended magazine in an open lot near where Murphy was apprehended.
Police say they later came into contact with the initial callers, who said Murphy pulled two guns on them, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
Murphy has since been charged with the following:
- Pointing/presenting a firearm
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
