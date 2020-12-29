PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Looking to recycle your Christmas tree? Take it to the lake.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking people to recycle their natural Christmas trees by giving it to them. The Corps will drop bundles of trees into Lake Hartwell to create new habitats for fish.
“Small trees and brush provide cover for fish, particularly as nursery areas for juvenile fish,” said Corps Natural Resources Specialist Jess Fleming. “In addition, they provide habitat for aquatic insects which serve as an essential food source during the early developmental stages of most fish species.”
Drop off sites are located at the Twin Lake and Friendship Boat Ramps in South Carolina, as well as Big Oak and Poplar Springs Boat Ramps in Georgia. These sites will be open until Jan. 26.
Another drop off site is at Mount Lebanon Elementary School in Pendleton, which will be open through Jan. 17.
