GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Santa and his elves would be proud of the Greenville Salvation Army volunteers.
Wednesday morning 45 volunteers handed out thousands of Angel Tree gifts to hundreds of families at the Greenville Convention Center.
"We like to call it organized chaos," Greenville Salvation Army spokesperson Emily Fleisher said. "[It's] probably the most organized chaos you'll ever see."
Cars line up hours before distribution begins and each one is marked with a number, which corresponds to box with the family's gifts. The car pulls up, volunteers grab the box and load up the car.
"It takes a lot of man power and a lot of good spirits," Fleisher said.
It also takes a lot of planning.
"It starts in the summertime," said Greenville Salvation Army social ministries director Lauren Stephens. "We're the only people talking about Christmas in June."
That's when families apply for the toy assistance. If they qualify, the kids get added to the list.
"We put them into our database and then send them out on Angel Tree," Stephens said.
About 300 volunteers help get the gifts boxed up and it takes 45 to hand them out.
"It's just nice to see people get what they would like for Christmas," said first time volunteer Maria Honeji. "It's wonderful."
Thanks to these donated gifts, 1,600 kids from 800 families will now have gifts to open on Christmas morning.
Fleisher said none of it would be possible without every person who helped along the way.
"Whether it's someone who came in and volunteered or whether it's someone who adopted an angel and made sure that they had three toys and a whole new outfit, it's really amazing to think about that," she said.
