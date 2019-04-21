(Meredith) -- An army officer was killed in a "freak" skydiving accident at Cape Fear Regional Airport Sunday morning, according to WECT.
Sgt. 1st Class Justin Goff of the United States Army was identified as the victim involved in the incident, Oak Island Police told WECT.
Sgt. Loyd Hames reports the officer's parachute did deploy, but high winds may possibly be to blame. Goff was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to WECT, Hames says the recreational skydiving trip turned into a "freak accident".
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, Hames tells WECT.
