Generic - Recording video/ taking photo with cell phone

Source: Storyblocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials at U.S. Army’s largest basic training facility say they're looking into a video that seems to show a non-commissioned officer accosting a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood. The video posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared over 3,700 times shows a man demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence. The Black man protests that he was merely walking and not bothering anybody. According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, it happened at The Summit in Columbia. It’s unclear what started the conflict. The man was identified on social media as U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pentland.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.