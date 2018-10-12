CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A 29-year-old veteran has been convicted in federal court for running a sex trafficking organization in North Carolina, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
Xaver M. Boston, 29, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was convicted Thursday by a federal jury of six counts of sex trafficking and one count of using an interstate facility to promote a prostitution enterprise.
The evidence presented at trial showed Boston, who served in the U.S. Army as a reserve military policeman, operated an extensive sex trafficking enterprise in the Charlotte area between 2012 and September 2017, except for a brief period when he was deployed overseas.
Boston recruited young women and one teenager who were struggling with drug addictions by promising them with a place to live and drugs to feed their addictions. He also promised them houses, cars, and other possessions.
He controlled his victims by providing or withholding heroin or hydrocodone pills. He would withhold pills until the victims completed sex transactions or as punishment if they did not turn over the money they earned.
He also used violence to control his victims. In one case, he pistol whipped a victim in the face and broke her nose.
“The defendant in this case preyed upon young vulnerable women, exploiting their drug addictions and forcing them to engage in prostitution for his own profit,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore in anews release“The Civil Rights Division will continue its vigorous efforts to work with our federal and state partners to hold human traffickers accountable and vindicate the rights of victims.”
Boston is currently in federal custody. Each sex trafficking charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life, mandatory restitution and a $250,000 fine.
A sentencing date has not been set.
