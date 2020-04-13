Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Following severe storms and tornadoes that moved through the Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina, widespread power outages are being reported.
According to Duke Energy's website, Henderson County alone is seeing over 16,000 outages.
As of writing, the following outages are being reported in the following counties:
- Henderson-16,834
- Buncombe: 4,475
- Polk: 830
- Rutherford: 2,337
- Swain: 1408
- Transylvania: 6,169
- Anderson: 8,807
- Greenville: 6,618
- Oconee: 1,021
- Pickens: 2,753
- Spartanburg: 3,274
We'll continue to update as more information becomes available.
