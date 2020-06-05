ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Around 40 to 45 headstones were vandalized in an Anderson County cemetery last night, according to Pastor Troy Harrison of Siloam Baptist Church.
“I think it’s unnecessary, don’t understand the intent, unless it’s seeking attention.
It caused heartache. We are praying for them. I believe the bible tells that anyone who seeks forgiveness, God will forgive them. So would our church. Certainly we want them (offenders) to recognize the pain they caused and acknowledge the depth of the situation and endeavor to make it right.” Pastor Harrison says.
Officials are completely sure when the vandalism happened, but it could have been either Monday night or early Tuesday.
Pastor Harrison says that around 300 people came by the church to find out if their headstones were damaged.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: 16-year-old killed early Friday morning after attending graduation party at Anderson motel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.