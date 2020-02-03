GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Duke Energy customers are reporting power outages in Greenwood County, after the company's equipment has gone offline, according to Duke Energy's website.
Around 2,400 customers are estimated to be without power, right around 10 percent.
The estimated time of restoration is February 4th, 2:30 a.m.
Customers can find out more here.
