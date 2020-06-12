Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating after they say a woman was was found dead early Friday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, around 12:20 a.m. they responded to a home on Joe Black Road in Williamston for a shooting.
Once on scene, deputies say they located an adult female inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. Deputies say when they arrived she had already died.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 36-year-old Amanda Marie Stovall of Williamston, SC. Coroner Greg Shore says the preliminary investigation indicates that the death is the result of a domestic altercation and there is no danger to the public.
ARREST MADE
After investigation, deputies arrested Autumn Faith Hicks with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for her involvement in the death of Stovall.
It was discovered that she was shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House along Assembly Drive.
Ronald James Baker has also been charged with accessory after the fact of a felony for his involvement in the incident.
Both are in Anderson County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Perfect June weather Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.