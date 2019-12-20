Two teens are dead in separate shootings across the upstate within 24 hours. In the last two hours, we learned deputies made an arrest in the latest case happened on last night in Greenville county.
18 year old Jamazzeo Glover is behind bars tonight, charged in connection with the death of 15 year old Kerolos Mina Zaky.
Zaky was found shot in a car on mansion circle.
Another 15 year old was shot Wednesday night in Spartanburg. Knowledge Geter was also found shot in a car and later died at the hospital early Thursday morning.
These shootings leave two families and their communities grieving.
Jack Logan is hoping that the community will rally behind the families and the friends of these teens. In both the city of Spartanburg and Greenville county, officials are investigating the death of two 15 year old boys.
The latest happened on Mansion circle in Greenville county. Deputies say Kerolos Mina Zaky was found dead in a car.
Tonight an 18 year old Jamazzeo Glover is charged with his murder and they believe it was a robbery that ended in Zaky's death.
Jack Logan says this is horrible for both families.
Logan says, "some mothers will have to come here and others will only have a grave to look down to."
Logan spoke with Fox Carolina at the Greenville law enforcement center where Glover is being held on murder armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy charges.
In Spartanburg, in an unrelated case, another 15 year old was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Knowledge Geter was transferred to the hospital where he died early Thursday morning.
In less than 24 hours, two teens and their loved ones are now preparing to spend Christmas in mourning.
"They will wake up on Christmas morning and they probably already had started shopping for these boys and they will wake up on Christmas morning and say my son is not here," says Logan.
With those teens no longer here, Logan is calling on every member of their communities to show up for those who are grieving.
"We all have jobs to do and I would say to every pastor, activists, just a regular person. Find out when these home going services are going to be and you should be there," says Logan.
In speaking to officials today about things that have been posted on social media about the cases, they want to remind people to come forward with that information and as always you can remain anonymous.
