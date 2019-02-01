SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after a man approached undercover deputies and asked for help jumping a stolen car.
It happened while deputies were checking on a narcotics complaint on Old Canaan Road Thursday morning.
Deputies were about to turn around after checking out the area when they said Justin Comer approached them and asked them if they could jump start his vehicle.
The deputies said they followed Comer down a driveway that was in terrible shape to a mobile home at the back of the property with a silver 2006 Chrysler 300C parked nearby.
Deputies pulled up next to the vehicle which had a paper tag and helped Comer jump start the car.
Afterwards, the deputies identified themselves as law enforcement officers and said Comer’s demeanor immediately changed.
The deputies said Comer was unable to provide papers showing his ownership of the vehicle or a driver’s license. He reportedly told them he “got a steal” on the vehicle, purchasing it from a junk yard for $200.
Deputies said they called in the car’s VIN number and dispatch advised it had been reported stolen.
Deputies then searched the car and found several other paper tags and one suspended South Carolina tag.
Comer was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and deputies said he also had an active warrant out of Greenville for shoplifting.
While deputies were talking to Comer, they said another man and woman approached them. The man, Michael Lewis, was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant and was also arrested, deputies said.
