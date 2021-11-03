LEICESTER, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple fires were set on Wednesday morning.
Four barn fires and one grass fire, was confirmed at five locations in the areas of Newfound Road, Leicester and Sandy Mush, according to the sheriff's office.
On Thursday, the Buncombe County Farm Bureau says they are offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the multiple fires.
Deputies said all county fire departments and additional personnel from neighboring counties responded to the incidents.
Luckily, no injures have been reported so far.
However some barn owners FOX Carolina spoke to say they lost from several dozen to several hundred bales of hay in the fires.
Jackson, who lives in Leicester but did not want his last name published, has lived near one of the barns that was on fire for years.
"Seeing the barn was on fire, I was in shock and it's kind of a landmark for the community and so just kind of saddening to hear about everything else that is going on in the community. It just kind of hits you in the heart," he said.
The owner of that barn, who did not want to speak on camera, told FOX Carolina it was built by his family in 1953, and called what happened on Wednesday senseless and a devastating loss.
The Sheriff's Office said several patrol units and detectives are on scene, and the agency's Arson Detective, SBI Arson, Sheriff's Major Case Detectives and K-9 deputies are all investigating. Neighboring counties have also sent additional personnel.
"I'll just say it's suspicious at this time because of that many fires in that short of time," said Interim Fire Chief at Leicester Volunteer Fire Department Ted Godleski.
The following roads were impacted:
- 203-blk Worley Cove Road
- 88-blk Mailon King Road
- 96-blk to 301-blk Old Newfound Road and Goughes Branch
- 500- blk Willow Creek Road
- Gilbert Rd/Turkey Creek Road
Anyone with information on any of these fires are encouraged to call 828-250-6670.
