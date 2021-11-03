ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to multiple barns set on fire Wednesday morning.
Four barn fires were confirmed in the areas of Newfound Road, Leicester and Sandy Mush, according to the sheriff's office.
The Office said several patrol unites and detectives are on scene and the agency's Arson Detective, SBI Arson and Sheriff's Major Case Detectives are all investigating.
Deputies ask everyone to avoid the area if possible. The following road are closed:
- 203-blk Worley Cove Rd
- 88-blk Mailon King Rd
- 96-blk to 301-blk Old Newfound Rd
- Goughes Branch Rd/Old Newfound Rd
- Gilbert Rd/Turkey Creek Rd
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
